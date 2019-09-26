Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Analysts expect EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. EnLink Midstream posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Barry E. Davis bought 136,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,644.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,163.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

ENLC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.48. 3,041,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,156. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

