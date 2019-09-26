Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.24. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on LL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Lumber Liquidators stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 650,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Dennis R. Knowles acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,017.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Reeves acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $123,968.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,329.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 467.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $123,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

