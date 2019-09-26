Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $513.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.18. 1,289,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,762. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.87%.

OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

