Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $11.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Quanta Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.62. 1,568,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,607. Quanta Services has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 146,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

