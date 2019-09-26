Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.68 Million

Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to post $12.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $11.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $50.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.67 million to $52.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.08 million, with estimates ranging from $49.54 million to $56.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 44.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million.

SAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 52,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,066. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $211.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.17%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

