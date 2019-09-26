Zacks: Brokerages Expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.64. LPL Financial posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 32,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $2,578,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,665.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,526 shares of company stock worth $9,234,790. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 70,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.44. 258,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,993. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $89.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

