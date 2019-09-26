Zacks: Brokerages Expect Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) to Post $1.13 EPS

Analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.25. Post posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

POST traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $106.50. The company had a trading volume of 130,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.72. Post has a 12-month low of $83.88 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $196,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,185.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Post by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,591,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

