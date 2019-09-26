Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Post $3.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.32. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $14.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wellington Shields downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.67.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $4,153,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $303,604.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,130,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.84. 7,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $140.95 and a 52 week high of $237.15.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.