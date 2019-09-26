Zacks: Brokerages Set $7.38 Target Price for Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $7.38 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aytu Bioscience an industry rank of 91 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYTU. Northland Securities set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aytu Bioscience and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of AYTU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 164,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,859. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aytu Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 1,241.6% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 201,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 186,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

