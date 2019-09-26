Zacks: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. First Community’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $20.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Community an industry rank of 179 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $74,066.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Community by 514.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Community by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Community by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Community by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.61. 631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $144.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.89. First Community has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $24.60.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

