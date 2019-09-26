Zacks: Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Futu an industry rank of 95 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of Futu stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 73,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,174. Futu has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at $370,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at $761,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at $11,112,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Futu (FHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.