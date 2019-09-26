Zacks Investment Management Acquires 12,114 Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NORW. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 55,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Laffer Investments boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NORW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,103. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $15.44.

