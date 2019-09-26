Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 42.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.66.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 116,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $9,264,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,558,445.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 196,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $15,654,367.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,108,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,473,446 shares of company stock valued at $430,492,687. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.31. 36,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.98 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

