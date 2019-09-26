Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $357.46. 6,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $385.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.95.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.56.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

