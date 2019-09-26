Zacks Investment Management Has $1.77 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 272.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 69,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 35,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 795,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 216,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.41. 130,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,970. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

