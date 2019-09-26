Zacks Investment Management Invests $1.84 Million in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 884.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 777,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,922,000 after purchasing an additional 698,324 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 834,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after buying an additional 269,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 22,164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,627,000 after buying an additional 260,205 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,409,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,503,000 after buying an additional 149,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 394,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,253,000 after buying an additional 137,072 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.89. 8,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.40 and a fifty-two week high of $244.01.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.36.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

