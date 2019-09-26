Zacks Investment Management Invests $2.10 Million in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Cerner by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cerner by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 447,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,794. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $569,388.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.