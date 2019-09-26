Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,410 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of National General worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National General by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 534,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in National General in the second quarter worth $1,064,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in National General by 15.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 263,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in National General by 263.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 214,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at about $2,574,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National General from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Compass Point set a $36.00 price target on shares of National General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $121,004.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $374,474. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. 8,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,796. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.67. National General Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. National General had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. National General’s dividend payout ratio is 7.66%.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

