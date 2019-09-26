Zacks Investment Management Sells 4,824 Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.30% of SP Plus worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 19.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,545,000 after acquiring an additional 189,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 93.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in SP Plus by 26.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 208,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 44,197 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on SP Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.66. 5,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,041. The company has a market capitalization of $860.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SP Plus Corp has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $38.64.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.15 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, research analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

