Zacks Investment Management Sells 598 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $649,401,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAH. Barclays lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Swann began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.38.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

