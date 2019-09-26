Zacks Investment Research Lowers Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BHLB. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of BHLB opened at $30.14 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $41.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $310,091.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,004 shares in the company, valued at $688,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3,396.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

