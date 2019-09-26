Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HUBG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. 2,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $49.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $921.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hub Group by 1,773.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Hub Group by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

