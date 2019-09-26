Zacks: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Old Republic International’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Old Republic International an industry rank of 45 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities lowered Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

ORI stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,142. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other Old Republic International news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $482,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,531.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $74,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,484 and sold 39,510 shares valued at $910,953. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 81,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,972,000 after acquiring an additional 612,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 829.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 251,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 224,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

