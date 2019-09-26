Zealium Market Cap Hits $13,258.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $13,258.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000908 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 11,329,221 coins and its circulating supply is 10,329,221 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

