Zebi Price Down 42% Over Last 7 Days (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. Zebi has a market capitalization of $805,398.00 and $81,134.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Koinex, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00191529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.01015159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00019776 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00087433 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 397,715,513 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, Liquid, OKEx, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

