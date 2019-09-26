Zecotek Photonics (CVE:ZMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (CVE:ZMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

About Zecotek Photonics (CVE:ZMS)

Zecotek Photonics Inc, a photonics technology company, develops various photonics technologies and products for commercial and research applications in medical, bio-science, high-energy physics, pharmaceutical research, material processing, engineering and industrial design, and multi-media markets. The company operates through three divisions: Zecotek Imaging China, Zecotek Optronics Systems, and Zecotek Autotronics.

