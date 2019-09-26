ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) Market Cap Achieves $209,603.00

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 93% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. ZeusCrowdfunding has a total market cap of $209,603.00 and $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded down 93.1% against the US dollar. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000145 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding Profile

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official website is zeusnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusCrowdfunding should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the exchanges listed above.

