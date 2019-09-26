ZMINE (ZMN) Trading 28.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a total market cap of $370,631.00 and $370.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00079588 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00375748 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008897 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000097 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001123 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 238,621,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,868,930 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.