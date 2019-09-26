ZrCoin (ZRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,435.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.99 million and approximately $5,435.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00029669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00190780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.01031045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00088892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,562,831 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

