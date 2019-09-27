-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.05). Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNFR. ValuEngine raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

CNFR stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 822. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. Conifer has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In other news, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc acquired 193,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $724,758.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,770,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala acquired 93,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $349,623.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 311,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,633. 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

