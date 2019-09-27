$0.28 EPS Expected for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Mosaic reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

Mosaic stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan purchased 2,360 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 479,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 191,429 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 731,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after acquiring an additional 655,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 171,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

