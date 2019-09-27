$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.39. Mastercraft Boat posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

MCFT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 238,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 38,994 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 890,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 147,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

