$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.60. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOG. Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $417,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $336,561.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,307 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,625,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 380,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.