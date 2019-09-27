$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $196,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,851. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

