$109.69 Million in Sales Expected for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to announce $109.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.37 million to $110.00 million. Quotient Technology reported sales of $103.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year sales of $439.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.45 million to $465.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $511.67 million, with estimates ranging from $485.37 million to $553.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Quotient Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

QUOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Dougherty & Co lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $32,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $61,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $198,882. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quotient Technology by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 228,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 174,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,624. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.09.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.