$126.76 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report sales of $126.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.40 million. WesBanco reported sales of $116.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $508.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $503.13 million to $511.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $615.03 million, with estimates ranging from $612.55 million to $617.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $194,449.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $236,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,817,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 182,766 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 91,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 142,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,160. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

