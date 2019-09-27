1,294 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.65. 4,547,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,969,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $195.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

