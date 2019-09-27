141,205 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 141,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 47,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,428. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.96. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 52.72%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

