19,084 Shares in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.63% of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HOLD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.64. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

