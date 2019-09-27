1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I Plans — Dividend of $0.25 (BMV:TDIV)

1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2542 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $38.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.