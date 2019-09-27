201,495 Shares in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 201,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of Molecular Templates as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 326.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTEM shares. TheStreet cut Molecular Templates from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

MTEM opened at $6.67 on Friday. Molecular Templates Inc has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $246.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 113.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Molecular Templates Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.