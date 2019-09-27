20,400 Shares in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 733.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMBC shares. MKM Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambac Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.94 million, a P/E ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 1.07. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $89.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 78.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.