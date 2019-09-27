2,701 Shares in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 9.6% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 514,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 9.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

FMX traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.61. 10,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,782. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.13.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

