$272.58 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce $272.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $274.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $264.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OIS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oil States International to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Oil States International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of OIS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. 831,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,033. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $778.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,046,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 115,567 shares during the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

