323 Shares in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 52.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 52.4% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Geoff E. Tanner purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.42 per share, with a total value of $103,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,395.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,187 shares of company stock worth $472,275. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Shares of SJM traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.11. 3,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.70. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.32 and a 12 month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

