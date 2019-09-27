4,032 Shares in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in UGI by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UGI had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. UGI’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on UGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

