$565.70 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce $565.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $567.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $564.00 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $518.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $551.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.28. 463,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

