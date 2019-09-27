$609.45 Million in Sales Expected for SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) will announce sales of $609.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SemGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.30 million and the lowest is $579.60 million. SemGroup reported sales of $634.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SemGroup will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SemGroup.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $674.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

SEMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SemGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SemGroup from $10.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SemGroup from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of SEMG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. 568,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. SemGroup has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

In related news, major shareholder Investor I. L.P. Buffalo sold 5,642,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $93,720,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SemGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SemGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in SemGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SemGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

