$617.68 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will report sales of $617.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $609.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $632.35 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $616.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.87 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. ValuEngine cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

NOMD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. 1,056,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $23.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,897,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after buying an additional 3,375,054 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 7,313,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,206,000 after buying an additional 943,564 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,775,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,009,000 after buying an additional 638,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,113,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after buying an additional 125,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 74.7% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,536,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after buying an additional 1,511,675 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

