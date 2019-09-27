702 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 702 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,085,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 211,581.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 876,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,972,000 after acquiring an additional 875,946 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,295,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,079 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,754,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15,294.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 456,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,233,000 after acquiring an additional 453,329 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.25. 148,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,735. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

